Titans Drop Soggy Finale in Troy

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans in the field

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans in the field(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - Battling Mother Nature, the Ottawa Titans (14-12) had their three-game win streak come to an end, falling 7-5 to the Tri-City ValleyCats (8-17) on Sunday night.

Eric Pardinho (loss, 0-1) dealt with the elements in the bottom of the first, seeing the ValleyCats post a four-spot to take an early lead. A throwing error from Pardinho on a bunt single from Amani Larry opened the scoring while David Glancy cashed in one on a sac fly, Mike Campagna singled home a run, and a wild pitch plated another.

Down as much as 5-0, the Titans cut into the deficit against Aiden Kelly (ND, 0-1) by scoring three times in the fourth. Loading the bases with nobody out, Taylor Wright reached on an error, getting the Titans on the board. Thomas Ferroggiaro legged out a fielder's choice to bring home another, and Myles Smith cashed in one with an RBI groundout.

Daniel McElveny crushed a Mason Martinez (win, 1-0) offering over the left field wall to make it a one-run game in the fifth inning. McElveny took over defensively after Michael Fuhrman left the game after being hit by a pitch.

After the shaky start, Pardinho kept the Titans in the game, throwing five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits, walking three, and striking out seven.

Yohanse Morel surrendered two runs over his two innings of work, seeing the Titans' deficit grow to 7-4.

In the ninth, Jackie Urbaez cranked a two-out solo homer to right off Arlo Marynczak (save, 2) to make it a 7-5 contest. The run in the frame was all the Titans would get, falling in the finale.

Daniel McElveny and Jackie Urbaez have now each homered in back-to-back games. Kaiden Cardoso registered a multi-hit night while AJ Wright extended his on-base streak to ten by drawing two walks.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a three-game series with the Brockton Rox on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Next weekend, the Titans open a six-game road trip with a three-game series in Trois-Rivières before playing a trio in New Jersey. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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