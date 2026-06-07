Wild Things Drop Resumption Sunday from Saturday, Game 2 Set for 5:45 p.m.

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things and Florence Y'alls resumed a game that was suspended by rain on Saturday night, picking up in the bottom of the sixth inning with Florence holding a 1-0 lead. The contest was halted after a weather delay with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Play resumed Saturday and Florence ended up winning 4-1.

Florence had taken the lead on a solo home run by Hank Zeisler in the top half of the frame. Because the Y'alls had completed their turn at bat and Washington had not, the game was ruled suspended rather than official.

Hector Garcia worked all six innings for Washington on the hill before his start was cut short due to the suspension of the contest. Garcia allowed just one run on the solo shot by Zeisler, scattered four hits, piled up eight strikeouts and recorded his third quality start in as many opportunities this season. Through six appearances in 2026, including three starts and three relief outings, Garcia has yet to allow more than one run in an outing.

Play resumed Sunday afternoon at EQT Park with Antonio Monroy at the plate in a 1-1 count with the bases empty and two outs. Max Whitesell entered to face Monroy when play resumed, and retired Monroy on just two pitches.

The Y'alls wasted no time getting on the board in their first chance to hit on Sunday, opening the seventh inning with three consecutive hits. The third was a three-run opposite-field home run by Milo Rushford that extended Florence's advantage to 4-0.

Washington answered in the bottom half of the frame when Anthony Brocato connected on a solo homer, his fifth long ball of the season, to get the Wild Things on the board and trim the deficit to 4-1.

Connor Peek worked a two-out walk in the eighth but Antonio Monroy was retired in the ensuing at bat to end the scoring threat. In the ninth, Washington loaded the bases with two outs. Caleb Ketchup walked, Hunter Stokely singled and Kyle Edwards reached via a dropped third strike, but Washington came up empty again.

The loss drops Washington to 17-9 on the year, but the Wild Things still hold a half-game lead on Evansville for first place in the Midwest Conference's Central Division.

The Wild Things will send Colt Anderson to the mound in the seven-inning game set for 5:45 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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