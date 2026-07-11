Wild Things and Crushers Washed Out, DH Saturday with Fireworks Postgame

Published on July 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The series opener scheduled for Friday, July 10 between the Lake Erie Crushers and Washington Wild Things has been postponed and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, July 11 at 5:05 p.m. with two seven-inning contests. Friday's postgame fireworks display will be moved along with the game to tomorrow night, following Game 2, still presented by Chapman Corporation.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can exchange them at the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park for any remaining 2026 Wild Things home game. The seats from tonight will not work for tomorrow's doubleheader unless exchanged for new seats for tomorrow, based on availability.

The America 250 Baseball giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by North Franklin Township, will begin with gates at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be a short break between ends of the twinbill and then fireworks will follow game two.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2026

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