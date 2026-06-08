Mud Monsters Rally, Can't Finish; Gateway Walks off to Complete Series Sweep

Published on June 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SAUGET Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (10-17) erased a four-run deficit Sunday afternoon but could not close out the comeback as the Gateway Grizzlies (15-12) walked off with a 6-5 victory to complete a three-game sweep.

Gage Bihm made his first start as a Mud Monster, serving as the opener and tossing three innings while allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out three.

The offense would play from behind early as Gateway punched in a run in the bottom of the first. Victor Castillo led off the inning with a double and later came home on a fielder's choice by Bryson Horne to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Ben Cameron, making his first professional appearance, held the Mud Monsters scoreless through two before the bats got to him in the third.

Back-to-back walks to Slater Schield and Jackson Nicklaus put two on for Brayland Skinner, who singled to load the bases.

Kasten Furr grounded into a run-scoring double play to bring home Schield and tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, Gateway retook the lead after Castillo hit a solo home run off Bihm to make it 2-1.

Unable to respond in the top of the fourth, Dusty Baird came on to relieve Bihm, and Sawyer Smith began the inning with a double that was followed by a single from Tate Wargo to put runners on the corners.

A walk loaded the bases and Otto Jones grounded into a fielder's choice to extend Gateway's lead to 3-1.

A wild pitch to Cole Brannen brought home Wargo before Baird recorded the final two outs of the inning, leaving Gateway ahead 4-1.

The Mud Monsters picked up a run to cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth. Skinner and Furr both singled to reach. Kyle Booker hit into a double play to eliminate himself and Furr while also advancing Skinner to third.

Following a walk to Travis Holt, AJ Fritz delivered an RBI single to score Skinner and make it 4-2.

Tristan House came out of the bullpen for the bottom of the fifth, tossing a scoreless frame to give the Mud Monsters another opportunity to continue cutting into Gateway's advantage.

Mississippi's comeback came together in the sixth thanks to three consecutive singles from Tevis Payne II, Schield and Nicklaus to load the bases.

Skinner brought home Payne II with his second of three hits on the day to make it a one-run game at 4-3.

The next batter, Furr, plated his second RBI of the day by scoring Schield to tie the game at 4-4.

Holt followed with a sacrifice fly that brought home Nicklaus and completed the three-run comeback as Mississippi took a 5-4 lead.

House remained on the mound and added a scoreless sixth to his line.

After not scoring in the top of the seventh and still holding a one-run advantage, manager Jay Pecci turned to Connor Langrell out of the bullpen.

Langrell picked up the first two outs on infield popups before walking Castillo. The free pass was only the second issued all season by the Florida native.

Castillo stole second before Langrell uncorked a wild pitch that moved the Gateway runner to third. José Alvarez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.

The Mud Monsters threatened in the eighth after putting two runners in scoring position with two outs but could not break through.

Langrell returned for the eighth and tossed another scoreless inning to send the tied game to the ninth.

Despite a walk by Schield in the ninth, Mississippi went quietly and Chris Barraza came out to pitch the bottom of the frame.

Barraza walked the leadoff man, Mitchell Sanford, but retired the next three batters to strand the winning run and force extra innings.

Playing in their second extra-inning game of the week, Mississippi started with Skinner as the ghost runner in the tenth while Gateway turned to Matt Hickey out of the bullpen.

Furr grounded out to shortstop, keeping Skinner at second. A second consecutive groundout to shortstop by Booker moved Skinner to third.

With two outs and Skinner ninety feet away, Holt lined a ball sharply to center field that Brannen laid out to catch, preserving the tie.

Barraza took the mound in the tenth with Castillo serving as Gateway's ghost runner. A single by Alvarez moved Castillo to third.

Pecci and the infield met on the mound with Barraza to discuss how they wanted to attack Horne.

After working the count to 1-1, Horne lifted a deep fly ball the other way to Furr in left field. Castillo tagged and sprinted home as Furr's throw was relayed by Schield, but the winning run crossed the plate before a tag could be applied, ending the game 6-5 and completing the sweep for Gateway.

Following an off day, the Mud Monsters return home to open a six-game series against the Joliet Slammers beginning on Tuesday, June 10. The evening opener features the first Bingo Madness of 2026, giving fans the opportunity to play along throughout the game for a chance to win prizes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CT. At the time of writing, no starting pitchers have been announced for either team.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2026

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