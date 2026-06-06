Mud Monsters Blanked by Grizzlies in Series Opener

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SAUGET Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (10-15) were held to three hits by Ben Harris Saturday night as the Gateway Grizzlies (13-12) claimed a 3-0 victory in the opener of a three-game series.

Both starters got off to strong starts as southpaw Art Joven took the ball for Mississippi looking for his fourth win of the season.

Joven last faced the Grizzlies in the finale of the season-opening series at Trustmark Park, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking three.

The Bakersfield, California native continued his strong 2026 campaign, holding Gateway scoreless through four innings before the Grizzlies broke through in the fifth and sixth.

In the fifth, a leadoff double by Cole Brannen was followed by a one-out RBI single from José Alvarez to make it 1-0.

Gateway added picked up their other two runs in the sixth when Dale Thomas opened the inning with a double before Davie Morgan launched a two-out, two-run home run to make it 3-0.

Joven finished his outing with six innings of work, allowing three runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out five.

Despite the quality start, Mississippi managed just two hits of offensive support through Joven's six innings on the mound.

The Mud Monsters turned to the newest member of the pitching staff in the seventh as Eric Elliott made his professional debut.

The left-hander could not have asked for a better first inning, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a groundout to second base to complete a perfect 1-2-3 frame.

Dusty Baird followed Elliott in the eighth and also retired the Grizzlies in order while striking out two.

The Mud Monsters threatened in the top of the ninth and forced Gateway manager Kyle Gaedele to go to his bullpen.

Harris retired the first batter of the inning before Jackson Nicklaus collected his second hit of the game. Brayland Skinner then reached on an error and Kasten Furr walked to load the bases.

Matt Hickey entered and picked up the save, striking out Kyle Booker before getting Travis Holt to fly out to center field to complete the 3-0 shutout victory.

The Mud Monsters continue their series against the Grizzlies tomorrow evening at Arsenal BG Ballpark. As of writing, Mississippi has not announced a starter, but the Mud Monsters will face Gateway right-hander Ty Good (1-0, 2.45). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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