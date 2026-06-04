C Andrew Semo Returns from Injured List

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of catcher Andrew Semo from the 7-Day Injured List.

Semo was struck in the face during Mississippi's May 27 home game against the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Tri-City's starter Gino Sabatine lost control of a pitch during Semo's first plate appearance of the evening, forcing the Mud Monsters backstop to leave the game and receive medical treatment.

The San Diego, California native has enjoyed a strong start to his first season in Mississippi. Across 16 games, Semo is batting .314 with one home run, 12 RBIs and five stolen bases. His 14 walks rank third on the team entering play tonight.

Semo will return to manager Jay Pecci's lineup this evening at designated hitter as the Mud Monsters prepare for the rubber match of their three-game series against the Evansville Otters.







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