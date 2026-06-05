Wild Things Drop Finale of Series in Extras

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (June 4) - The Washington Wild Things narrowly missed sweeping the Gateway Grizzlies, suffering a one-run loss in extra innings Thursday, 3-2.

Pitching was the story of today's matchup, with both Grizzlies starter Gage Vailes and Wild Things starter Maddox Long combining for 13 and 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just nine hits, two runs, four walks, and recording six strikeouts. Long delivered an excellent performance, going seven innings and allowing six hits. The only run he surrendered came from a solo home run by Grizzlies' first baseman, Bryson Horne, who hit the home run to center field to start the fourth inning.

After being held to just one hit through the first six innings, the Wild Things managed to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh on Ryan Ford's solo home run to right field to tie the game at 1-1.

Both teams would go scoreless for the next two innings, forcing the game to go to extras in the 10th. The Grizzlies managed to take a lead after Victor Castillo hit a triple to score Cole Brannen to make it 2-1 Grizzlies. Gateway added an insurance run later that inning as Jose Alvarez hit a single to right field to make it 3-1.

Washington was able to cut the score to a one-run game after Hunter Stokely hit a single to center field to score Andrew Czech to make it 3-2. The Washington rally ended, falling just short as shortstop Connor Peek ended up flying out to left field to end the game.

The Wild Things look to get back into the win column tomorrow, facing the Florence Y'alls. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM on Friday, June 5th.Fans can look forward to tomorrow's Fireworks Friday, presented by Range Resources, which also celebrates Fayette County Community Night.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2026

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