Crushers Club Five Homers, Win 17-5 in Series Finale against Aigles

Published on June 4, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Lake Erie Crushers (12-12) got back to .500 and took the final game of the series against the Trois-Riveres Aigles on Thursday night. The Crushers slugged five home runs on their way to a 17-5 victory.

In the top of the 1st, 1B Jacob Tobias popped a ball into shallow left field that fell between three Aigles defenders. It drove in the first run of the game and the Crushers led first, 1-0.

Then in the 2nd, the Crushers moved the line. It started with the first professional hit for C Nick Chavez, an RBI single. A fielder's choice allowed another run to score, then DH Samuel Benjamin launched his second double in as many innings to score a pair. CF Sebastian Alexander put the cherry on top of the inning with a two-run blast, his first homer of 2026. The Crushers led 6-0 against RHP Noe Toribio.

LHP Nathan Shinn had to fight through the first three innings on Thursday, and he surrendered an RBI single to C Angel Guzman in the 2nd, but he bounced back and struck out DH Kenen Irizarry to quell a potential threat. Lake Erie led 6-1..

In the top of the 3rd, SS Jarrod Watkins and 3B Jaidan Quinn went back-to-back with no-doubt homers, each for their second homers of the season. The Crushers pushed their lead to 8-1.

Shinn settled in and pitched a fantastic game. The Crushers needed a good start, and they got just that from Shinn. He pitched into the 6th inning and his final line read 5 Ã¢..." IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 10 Ks on 107 pitches. While no quality start, Shinn set himself up to get the win in the series finale.

The middle innings were quiet for both teams until Watkins struck for his second homer of the night, a two-run homer to hang the 10th run on the board for Lake Erie.

Homers continued in the game, but this time for the Aigles. They pumped three homers for four runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to make things interesting, 10-5. But, the Crushers would put away all hope in the top of the 9th.

TJ White threw in the towel and put in Aigles position players to pitch the 9th. LF James Jett welcomed the poor Aigles catcher, Connor Hicks, to the mound with a solo home run. He would be followed up by three straight singles, a hit-by-pitch, another single, and a double without getting an out. The Crushers hit 12 men in the inning, and all nine hitters either got on base or drove in a run in the inning. They scored a touchdown (7 runs) in the inning and led 17-5 ahead of a 1-2-3 inning pitched by Pavin Parks to finish the game.

Nathan Shinn (3-2) pitched to the win in the finale, and Aigles starter Noe Toribio (1-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits. Six Crushers hitters had multi-hit games.

The Crushers will travel farther north and farther east to Quebec City for a meeting with the four-time Frontier League defending champion Quebec Capitals. First pitch is tomorrow, Friday at 7pm ET. The Crushers return to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th on a $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 4, 2026

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