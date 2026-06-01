Andres Parra Given Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Honors

Published on June 1, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Andres Parra

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Andres Parra(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Frontier League announced on Monday that Lake Erie Crushers left-handed pitcher, Andres Parra, was given Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Honors.

Parra pitched spectacularly in two starts during the week of May 25th. It began with a home start against the Florence Y'alls where he went 6 Ã¢..." IP, giving up just one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts. The Venezuelan lefty's performance was vital to the Crushers winning the tight 2-1 contest on Wednesday, May 27th.

Then, on just three days' rest, Parra emerged to start against the divisional foe Washington Wild Things on Sunday in hopes of salvaging a crucial game in the series. Parra got through 4 Ã¢..." innings of scoreless baseball against a lethal Washington lineup. His outing featured a Houdini act in the top of the 2nd when the Wild Things loaded the bases with nobody out. Parra buckled down to strike out back-to-back batters, then got the final out of the inning on a flyout to escape the threat completely unscathed.

Parra, just 21-years old, became the youngest Opening Day starting pitcher in Lake Erie Crushers history on May 8th at ForeFront Field. For the week, Parra's line is as follows: 1-0, 2 GS, 11 IP, 8 H, 1 R (0 ER), 5 BB, 9 K.

On the season, Parra has a 2-1 record in five starts with a 3.33 ERA. The Crushers are proud to celebrate the Frontier League administered accomplishment. This marks the first time a Crushers player has been given Pitcher of the Week honors since Leonardo Rodriguez in 2025.

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Frontier League Stories from June 1, 2026

Andres Parra Given Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Honors - Lake Erie Crushers

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