Crushers Lose High Scoring Clash in Trois-Rivières

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers shortstop Jarrod Watkins

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers shortstop Jarrod Watkins(Lake Erie Crushers)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-11) fell to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (6-14) 12-8 at Stade de Trois-Rivières on Tuesday night. Lake Erie was the debut opponent for new Aigles manager TJ White, whose new manager energy bump propelled them past the Crushers.

The Crushers started the first of six games north of the border against the Trois-Rivières Aigles, and a familiar face took the mound to face the Grapes. RHP Anthony Escobar got the start for the Aigles, an arm who enjoyed two of the best seasons in recent years with Lake Erie.

The Crushers lineup welcomed their former teammate in the second inning. CF Joe Redfield doubled, then SS Jarrod Watkins continued his hot-streak, driving in Redfield on another double.

In the 4th, the Crusher bats came alive once again. A line drive single by Watkins tagged his second RBI of the game. Lake Erie's C Nick Chavez, signed for the road trip, grounded into a force out but drove in a run on the play. First year 2B Angel Mendez would record his first hit and RBI as a pro to score Watkins. At the end of the inning, the Crushers had tacked on three runs, good for a 4-0 lead.

Another former Crusher would feature in the ball game, Sam Franco. Getting the best of former teammate LHP Brandon Scott, Franco mashed a ball high over the right field wall for a two-run bomb. After putting more traffic on the basepaths, the Aigles struck again. An error by 3B Pavin Parks allowed the third run of the inning to score.

Scott continued to find nothing but trouble in the bottom of the 4th, surrendering a three-run blast and the lead to another former Crusher, 2B Kenen Irizarry. He walked the final batter he faced on just four pitches, and his day was done. Trois-Rivières lead 6-4 after a substantial two-out rally with most of the runs coming unearned on Scott. Scott's final line: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, on 78 pitches.

LHP Kenny Pierson entered the game searching for an out, but even the Sheffield Lake native was not immune to the awakened Trois-Rivières lineup. Parks committed another error, which allowed more runs to score unearned. Pierson finally found his way out of the lengthy 4th, but the Aigles ended the inning up 8-4.

In the 5th with runners on second and third, Pike lifted a routine fly ball to left field. On a play that should have ended the inning, Sam Franco had the ball pop out of his glove, allowing LF Samuel Benjamin to score and make the game 8-5.

Trois-Rivières returned the favor and then some, getting to Pierson again in the bottom of the 5th. A pair of sacrifice-flies ballooned the Aigles lead, 10-5.

In the 6th, Franco led off the inning with his second home run of the game. Trois-Rivières added one more run courtesy of a C Angel Guzman RBI single to go up 12-5.

Benjamin scored the Crushers' sixth run of the game on a RF Garret Pike groundout in the 7th. Then, Lake Erie made things interesting in the 9th.

In the final frame, Benjamin started things with a one-out double. 1B Jacob Tobias kept the train rolling with a single. Redfield drove in a run on an infield single. After another single by Pike, Watkins loaded the bases with a walk. The Crushers trailed just 12-8, and the tying run was at the plate.

PH Jaidan Quinn, fresh off the injured list, came on to face RHP Landon Leach. Leach overpowered Quinn for a strikeout, then he struck out PH James Jett to end the game and quell the Lake Erie push. The Crushers fell 12-8 to begin the Canada circuit.

Anthony Escobar (2-1) was awarded the win against his former team. Brandon Scott (0-2), while not getting the help needed from his defense, was pinned with the loss. The game featured several defensive lapses for both teams, as a staggering seven errors were committed between the two squads.

The Crushers look for revenge against the Trois-Rivières Aigles tomorrow, June 3rd at 7pm for game two of the Canada series. The Crushers return to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.

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Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2026

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