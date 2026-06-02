Wild Things Use Four-Run Seventh to Tame Grizzlies

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things used a four-run seventh inning and a quality start from Zach Kirby to secure a victory in the first game of a six-game homestand, taking it over Gateway 7-3. The Washington bullpen backed up Kirby's start with three scoreless frames to close out the contest.

Washington opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. After Anthony Brocato and Cole Fowler drew consecutive walks, Brocato crossed the plate on a wild pitch during Caleb Ketchup's at-bat to give the Wild Things an early 1-0 lead.

After Washington's starter Zach Kirby kept Gateway off the scoreboard through the first five innings, the Grizzlies grabbed the lead in the top of the sixth on a three-run blast by Dale Thomas. Washington answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, evening the score at 3-3. The Wild Things capitalized on two walks and a wild pitch before EJ Cumbo lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run.

Following a scoreless top of the seventh from Jack Brodsky, the Washington offense exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Antonio Monroy walked to lead off the inning and two batters later Brocato delivered a one-out book-rule double. Cole Fowler followed up the Brocato two-bagger with a no-doubt three-run long ball over the right field wall to put the Wild Things back in front for good. Isaias Quiroz would record an RBI single before the seventh inning came to a close.

Micheal Foltz Jr. and Landon Ginn each recorded scoreless innings for Washington out of the pen to keep Gateway at bay, with Brodsky recording the win in his first decision of the season. It's Brodsky's first pro win.

Washington moves to 15-7 on the year and is still in first place in the Central Division. Zander Sechrist will get the ball on the mound tomorrow for Washington, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2026

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