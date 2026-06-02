Ottawa Titans Shuffle Roster

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

INF Thomas Ferroggiaro

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-07-29

HOMETOWN: Wilsonville, OR | SCHOOL: Santa Clara

2026: Santa Clara (NCAA): 53 G, .235 AVG, 11 2B, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 5 SB, 33 BB/30 K

RHP Ky Hampton

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-101-04

HOMETOWN: Mount Barker, Australia | SCHOOL: Eastern Illinois

2026: Adelaide (Australian Baseball League): 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 7 G, 13.1 IP, 12 H, 5 R/4 ER, 2 BB/14 K

LHP Caiden Johnson

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-05-04

HOMETOWN: Huntsville, AL | SCHOOL: Georgia-Gwinnett

2026: Georgia-Gwinnett (NAIA): 2-0, 5.34 ERA, 14 G, 2 GS, 28.2 IP, 22 H, 21 R/17 ER, 19 BB/41 K

RHP Eric Pardinho

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-01-05

HOMETOWN: Lucelia, Brazil | SCHOOL: N/A

2025: FCL Blue Jays/Dunedin/Buffalo (Rk/A/AAA, TOR): 1-2, 4.01 ERA, 21 G, 2 GS, 24.2 IP, 32 H, 13 R/11 ER, 17 BB/31 K

*Ranked as the #5 prospect in the Blue Jays organization in 2019, per MLB Pipeline

The Club has also announced further transactions:

Acquired RHP Ky Hampton from Down East in exchange for future considerations

Activated OF Jackson Lyon from the 14-Day IL

Placed RHP Ted Stuka on the 7-Day IL

Placed INF Aaron Casillas on the 14-Day IL

Traded RHP Nelson Mercado to Guelph (Canadian Baseball League) in exchange for future considerations

Traded INF Cristian Inoa to London (Canadian Baseball League) in exchange for future considerations

Released RHP Trayson Kubo and LHP Ryoya Oe

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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