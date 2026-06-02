Ottawa Titans Shuffle Roster
Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:
INF Thomas Ferroggiaro
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-07-29
HOMETOWN: Wilsonville, OR | SCHOOL: Santa Clara
2026: Santa Clara (NCAA): 53 G, .235 AVG, 11 2B, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 5 SB, 33 BB/30 K
RHP Ky Hampton
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-101-04
HOMETOWN: Mount Barker, Australia | SCHOOL: Eastern Illinois
2026: Adelaide (Australian Baseball League): 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 7 G, 13.1 IP, 12 H, 5 R/4 ER, 2 BB/14 K
LHP Caiden Johnson
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-05-04
HOMETOWN: Huntsville, AL | SCHOOL: Georgia-Gwinnett
2026: Georgia-Gwinnett (NAIA): 2-0, 5.34 ERA, 14 G, 2 GS, 28.2 IP, 22 H, 21 R/17 ER, 19 BB/41 K
RHP Eric Pardinho
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-01-05
HOMETOWN: Lucelia, Brazil | SCHOOL: N/A
2025: FCL Blue Jays/Dunedin/Buffalo (Rk/A/AAA, TOR): 1-2, 4.01 ERA, 21 G, 2 GS, 24.2 IP, 32 H, 13 R/11 ER, 17 BB/31 K
*Ranked as the #5 prospect in the Blue Jays organization in 2019, per MLB Pipeline
The Club has also announced further transactions:
Acquired RHP Ky Hampton from Down East in exchange for future considerations
Activated OF Jackson Lyon from the 14-Day IL
Placed RHP Ted Stuka on the 7-Day IL
Placed INF Aaron Casillas on the 14-Day IL
Traded RHP Nelson Mercado to Guelph (Canadian Baseball League) in exchange for future considerations
Traded INF Cristian Inoa to London (Canadian Baseball League) in exchange for future considerations
Released RHP Trayson Kubo and LHP Ryoya Oe
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
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