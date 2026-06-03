Boomers Fall in Opener at Joliet

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the opener of a mid-week road series to the Joliet Slammers by a 9-1 score on Tuesday night, suffering a fifth straight loss and an eighth straight on the road.

Joliet opened the scoring by plating three runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the first. The Slammers added another two-out run in the second to lead 4-0. Schaumburg was able to get on the board in the top of the third. Mitch Bonczkowski led off the inning with a single, the first hit of the game for the Boomers. Cole Nelson notched an RBI single with one away to score Bonczkowski with the only run of the night. Joliet pulled away by scoring five times in the seventh.

Derek Salata struck out six in five innings of work but suffered the loss. Schaumburg managed just six hits in the defeat while striking out 14 times to match a season high. Bonczkowski and Nelson both logged two hits for their first career multi-hit performance. Holland Townes and Wyatt Cameron tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Boomers (12-10) will try and break the skid on Wednesday night with another 6:35pm contest. LHP Cole Cook (2-2, 2.88) is slated to start opposite RHP Ben Vitas (1-0, 4.42). The team will return home for more fun this weekend. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2026

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