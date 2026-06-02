Bullpen Struggles in Loss to Wild Things

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







WASHINGTON, PA. - The Gateway Grizzlies grabbed a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning on Tuesday morning against the Washington Wild Things, but gave up the lead in the next two innings and lost the series opener 7-3 at EQT Park, snapping their three-game win streak.

Josh Dima got the start on the mound, and while he walked three batters in his first two innings of work, he was able to keep the damage minimal. A wild pitch with runners in motion ended up making the score 1-0 Wild Things in the second inning, but that was all the Belleville native permitted in five innings, striking out nine batters and keeping the Grizzlies in the game. The nine Wild Things fanned represented a new career-high for the rookie southpaw, as well as the most batters struck out by a Gateway starter this season.

The Grizzlies had a couple of chances to get on the board against Washington's Zach Kirby, but could not break through until the top of the sixth. Victor Castillo led off with a double and Mark Shallenberger walked, eventually setting up Dale Thomas with two outs in the inning for a go-ahead, three-run home run, putting Gateway up 3-1.

But troubles started the following half inning when the Grizzlies took Dima out after 108 pitches. Jack Hoeymans got the first batter he faced out on one pitch, but then loaded the bases for free on two walks and a hit batter. Claudio Galva (2-1) came in next, and threw a wild pitch of his own to make it 3-2 before E.J. Cumbo's sacrifice fly tied the contest at 3-3.

Things would fall apart in the seventh inning, as a leadoff walk and double preceded a go-ahead three-run home run by Cole Fowler off Galva, putting Washington up 6-3. They would score an additional run in the frame for the final margin, as the Grizzlies' relief corps suffered their first blown save of the season.

Gateway will look to bounce back on Wednesday night in the middle game of the series at EQT Park, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.