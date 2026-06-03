ThunderBolts Batter Florence in Road Trip Opener

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The ThunderBolts finished the game by scoring 12 unanswered runs to knock out the Florence Y'alls 12-1 in the series opener at Thomas More Stadium Tuesday night.

Florence (12-10) was the first team on the board as they needed only three batters to take a 1-0 lead. Jackson Tucker doubled and Hank Zeisler singled him home.

The ThunderBolts (11-11) dominated after that. They tied the score in the bottom of the inning on two hits and an error and broke it open in the third. Michael Sandle started that inning with a single and Carlos Pena doubled before Jared Beebe's RBI groundout made it 2-1. Daryl Ruiz followed with an RBI double. James Dunlap came up with an RBI single to make it 4-1 and Robbie Ayers doubled the lead on a three-run homer, the first of his pro career.

AJ Campbell kept the Y'alls off the scoreboard for the rest of his six innings in the game and the Bolts pulled away with two more homers. Victor Cerny hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Carlos Pena hit a two-run bomb in the eighth inning.

The Bolts finished the game with 15 hits and everyone in the lineup had at least one by the end of the third inning.

Campbell allowed a run on six hits and earned his league-leading fourth win of the year. Former ThunderBolt Isaac Milburn (1-2) took the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) over four innings. The Windy City bullpen combined on three hitless innings.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Thomas More Stadium. Kevin Figueredo (2-2, 6.10) gets the start for the Bolts and Florence counters with former ThunderBolt Zac Westcott (0-1, 8.00). First pitch is set for 5:51 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 2, 2026

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