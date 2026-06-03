Florence Walloped by Windy City

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (12-10) were crushed by the Windy City ThunderBolts 12-1 on Tuesday night.

Florence got on the board in the first inning when Jackson Tucker led off the inning with a double. The captain, Hank Zeisler, brought him home with an RBI single to take an early 1-0 lead.

Windy City answered right back with an unearned run in the second to tie the game at 1-1. The ThunderBolts caught on to something from Y'alls starter Isaac Milburn in the third to blow the door open. Windy City would use six hits and some defensive miscues from the Florence defense to plate six runs, just two of them earned. Milburn, a former ThunderBolt last season, would end the night with just four complete innings, allowing nine runs, four earned, on 11 hits with four punchouts in a loss.

The Y'alls offense wouldn't amount to anything in this one, only receiving six hits on the night. Hank Zeisler had another solid day at the plate in a 2-for-3 line with an RBI and a walk.

The Florence bullpen pieced together the rest of this game with the newcomer, Nathan Lawson, entering in the fifth. The WKU alum looked solid in his professional debut, tossing two shutout innings and picking up his first professional strikeout. Blake Donnan entered in the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 inning before getting racked around in the eighth for three runs. Travis Phelps relieved Donnan and closed out the game with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

Florence and Windy City return for action tomorrow night for game two of the three-game series. The Y'alls will send RHP Zac Westcott to the mound to face Windy City's LHP Kevin Figueredo. First pitch is set for 6:51 PM ET.







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