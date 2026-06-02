Bird Dawgs Win Fourth Straight, Offense Explodes for 16 Hits

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston(Down East Bird Dawgs)

BROCKTON, Mass. - Spencer Johnston was masterful and the Bird Dawgs offense did the rest, as Down East cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Brockton Rox at Campanelli Stadium Tuesday morning, extending their winning streak to four games - the longest in franchise history - and pulling to .500 at 11-11 with a chance to reach a winning record for the first time in franchise history Wednesday.

Down East jumped out quickly in the second, plating three runs on five hits as Kalae Harrison launched a solo homer, Stephen DiTomaso doubled in a run, and Jacob Corson added a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Colby Backus led off the third with another solo shot to push the advantage to 4-0. Yeniel Laboy added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 5-1 before Corson scored on an error in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-1.

DiTomaso added a bloop RBI single in the ninth for insurance, and Brockton's Hayden Travinski hit a solo homer to set the final at 7-3.

Johnston (3-0) was sharp once again, allowing just one run on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Tyler Thornton took the loss for Brockton, surrendering five runs on 11 hits over 4Ã¢..." innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (11-11) look for their first winning record in franchise history Wednesday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET against the Rox (8-12) at Campanelli Stadium.

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