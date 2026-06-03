Rohde Dominates, Titans Lose Fourth Straight

Published on June 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans outfielder Jackson Lyon

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans outfielder Jackson Lyon(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Returning home, the Ottawa Titans (11-10) fell 6-1 to the New York Boulders (12-9) in the series opener on Tuesday night, as the Boulders were backed by a complete-game effort from starter Isaac Rohde (win, 1-1).

In the top of the first, Titans left-hander Max Martzolf (loss, 2-2) saw the bases load up with two down. A wild pitch brought in the opening run of the game, putting the visitors up 1-0. Martzolf walked two, hit one, and gave up a single in the opening frame.

Martzolf's day ended in the second, going one and two-thirds innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks. The Boulders added a trio in the second frame with RBI hits from Aaron Simmons and Jason Agresti, while an error scored another. Dwayne Matos got the ball in relief and fared well.

With the Titans trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the second, Jackson Lyon got the Titans on the board with a solo shot to the opposite field, going 361 feet. Lyon returned to the lineup after spending the last two weeks on the injured list, homering for the second time this season.

The Titans would go on to retire in order over the next four innings as Rohde kept rolling.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rohde issued his only walk of the game to Lyon.

Matos was sharp out of the bullpen, covering six and one-third innings while allowing two runs on seven hits, no walks, and striking out two.

Taylor Wright handled the ninth, giving up one hit and striking out one in his first pitching appearance of the season.

Rohde went the distance, tossing nine innings and allowing just one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six in a dominant complete-game effort.

Jackson Lyon went 1-for-3 with a solo shot and a walk, and Justin Fogel stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double.

The Ottawa Titans return to action with game two of a three-game series with the New York Boulders on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend, the Titans are back on the road for a series with the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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