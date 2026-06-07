Quick Start, Long Ball Helps Titans to Victory

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans A.J. Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans A.J. Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Troy, NY - The Ottawa Titans (14-11) started the scoring early and did not look back, taking down the Tri-City ValleyCats (7-17) by a 10-7 final on Saturday night, winning their third game in a row.

With the first two aboard against rookie southpaw Luis Misla (loss, 0-1) to start the game, AJ Wright connected for his first of three doubles on the night, hitting a rocket into the left field corner to plate Jackie Urbaez. In his pro debut, Jack Kalisky brought home one with a sac fly to double the lead before Jackson Lyon made it 3-0 with an RBI single.

The Titans chased the ValleyCats' opener after just one inning, with Misla allowing three runs on three hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out two.

Making his first professional start in North America, right-hander Ky Hampton (win, 1-0) saw the ValleyCats get on the board with an RBI single from Ian Walters in the bottom of the first. Hampton then served up solo homers in the second and fifth, exiting the game after five innings, allowing three runs on six hits.

Daniel McElveny launched a two-run homer off lefty Brahans Barreto in the third, putting the Titans ahead 5-3.

In the fifth, Jackie Urbaez smoked a three-run homer off Barreto to left as part of a four-run inning, seeing the Titans go up as much as 9-3.

The ValleyCats added two off Dwayne Matos in the seventh before Heitor Tokar surrendered a pair in the eighth, as the Titans' lead slowly began to shrink.

Myles Smith pinch hit to open the eighth inning, crushing the first offering from right-hander Logan Jones into the Titans' bullpen in right to push the lead just enough.

Brandon Marklund (save, 1) stranded a one-out walk to lock down the victory in the ninth. Marklund picked up his first save since 2019, when he was at Class-A Lexington in the Kansas City Royals system.

The Titans homered three times in the game, while adding a season-high five doubles - as AJ Wright went 3-for-6 with three doubles and Chris Davis posted a 2-for-3 night with two extra-base hits and two walks. Michael Fuhrman also posted a multi-hit effort.

The Ottawa Titans finish off a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. The Titans are back at home on Tuesday for a series with the Brockton Rox. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

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Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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