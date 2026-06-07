Florence vs Washington Suspended

Published on June 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-11) had their Saturday night game at Washington suspended at the bottom of the sixth. The Y'alls led 1-0 with two away and a 1-1 count to Antonio Monroy. Florence will resume the game tomorrow at the originally scheduled 4:05 PM start time. The suspended game will be played first, followed by a seven-inning game two. Evan Webster was cruising on the mound with 5.2 scoreless innings, and Hank Zeisler launched a solo shot to put Florence on the board in the sixth.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2026

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