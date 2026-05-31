Thunderbolts Drop Saturday Showdown with Otters

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill - The Windy City ThunderBolts fell 8-2 on Saturday night to the Evansville Otters in the second game of a brief two-game series at Ozinga Field.

With Windy City (10-11) right-hander Blake Nettleton (0-1) making his professional debut, Evansville (13-7) opened the scoring in the top half of the first inning on a sacrifice bunt from Logan Brown.

The ThunderBolts answered right away in the home half of the first. After Michael Sandle led off the frame with a base hit, Carlos Pena doubled before Jared Beebe singled home Sandle to tie the game up at 1-1.

The scoreline remained that way until the top of the fourth when Marcos Gonzalez gave the Otters the lead for good with a two-RBI triple to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

Evansville tacked on a run in the fifth, three runs in the sixth and one more in the eighth before Windy City got back on the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the ninth, James Dunlap doubled and eventually scored from third on an error by Otter pitcher Alex Valdez to make the 8-2.

Garrett Simpson (2-1) earned the win for Evansville, allowing one run on six hits across five full innings. Nettleton earned the loss in his first start for the Bolts, allowing four runs on six hits in five complete innings.

The ThunderBolts return to action Tuesday for the first of three games against the Florence Y'alls and the first of a six straight games on the road. First pitch for the opener from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:52 pm and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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