Slammers' Late Game Rally Falls Short against Gateway

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - A four-run first inning by Gateway put the Slammers behind early, and despite the late rally, Joliet fell 7-4 to the Grizzlies.

Gateway wasted no time getting in front against Slammers starter Shaun Gameline, but the Slammers offense quickly joined the board in the bottom of the first when Peyton Carr lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Liam McArthur.

The Slammers battled to keep the game within reach and found momentum as the night progressed. Following a few quick innings, both clubs plated two runs in the seventh inning. Joliet's runs came on a sacrifice fly by Matt Flaherty that brought home Nico Bermeo and an RBI single from McArthur that scored Josh Phillips, cutting into the Gateway advantage.

Moving into the final stretch, Joliet refused to go quietly. The Slammers put together a rally, trimming the lead and creating late-game pressure on the Gateway bullpen. Josh Phillips added the Slammers' final run in the ninth with an RBI double that scored Cam Suto. Despite the comeback effort, the Grizzlies were able to record the final outs and secure the 7-4 victory.

With the loss, the Grizzlies clinched the series. The two clubs will meet one final time on Sunday afternoon at Slammers Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM.

By Tori Zalewski







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

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