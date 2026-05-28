Country Artist Laura Bryna to Headline June 4 Concert at City Square

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - In conjunction with the City of Joliet, the Slammers are excited to welcome rising country rock artist Laura Bryna for a full evening of performances in downtown Joliet on Wednesday, June 4.

Bryna will kick off the night with a pregame performance outside Slammers Stadium from 5:30-6:00 p.m. before singing the national anthem ahead of the 6:35 p.m. first pitch. She will then close out the evening with a free live concert at City Square following the game.

The City Square concert, scheduled for 9:00-10:15 p.m., will cap off a full night of entertainment downtown, following both the Cars & Guitars event in City Square and the Slammers game. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy live music in the heart of downtown Joliet as part of the City Square summer event series.

Known for blending country storytelling with rock energy and pop influences, Bryna has built a growing national following through her high-energy performances and genre-crossing sound. Her recent releases include "Blue Jean Crazy," "Rise," and "Tornado Weather."

"Laura Bryna brings incredible energy and talent everywhere she performs," said Mayor Terry D'Arcy. "We're excited to welcome her to downtown Joliet and invite the community to come out for a fun summer night at City Square."

Bryna has recently appeared at major festivals and events including CMA Fest, SXSW, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and continues to build momentum ahead of her upcoming EP release later this year.

The concert is free and open to the public. For a full list of City Square events, please visit www.joliet.gov/citysquare.







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