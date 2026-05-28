Mud Monsters Activate Vicksburg Native Vantrel Reed

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the activation of infielder Vantrel Reed, who will make his debut in tonight's starting lineup in right field.

A native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Reed attended Warren Central High School before beginning his collegiate career at Hinds Community College, where he spent two seasons.

Reed later transferred to Louisiana State University Shreveport in 2023 and helped lead the Pilots to their first NAIA National Championship during the program's historic 59-0 season in 2025.

Across two seasons at LSU-Shreveport, Reed appeared in 162 games while batting .379 with 19 home runs and 167 RBIs. He currently ranks third all-time in RBIs in program history and sits fifth in career triples with 13.

Following graduation, Reed spent the remainder of the 2025 season in the MLB Draft League with the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Now beginning his first professional season, Reed joins the Mud Monsters with the opportunity to represent his home state in the Frontier League.







Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.