Bird Dawgs Blank Titans 10-0 to Clinch Series

Published on May 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs exchange high fives

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs exchange high fives(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Axel Andueza delivered one of the best starts of his young professional career Friday night, tossing six shutout innings to lead the Down East Bird Dawgs to a 10-0 victory over the Ottawa Titans at Historic Grainger Stadium - the largest margin of victory in franchise history - as Down East clinched the six-game series with a 4-1 lead and improved to 9-11 on the season.

Down East wasted no time building a cushion, scoring three runs in the second as Ali LaPread scored on an error, Tyler Blaum drove in a run on a groundout, and Colby Backus added an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Bird Dawgs broke the game open in the fourth, sending the lineup through and plating five more runs as Lyle Miller-Green drove in a run on a groundout, LaPread, Kalae Harrison, and Jacob Corson each singled in a run, and another scored on an error to push the lead to 8-0.

Harrison capped the scoring in the seventh with a two-run single to left to set the final at 10-0.

The Bird Dawgs collected 13 hits and picked up their largest margin of victory in Bird Dawgs history.

Andueza (1-2) was dominant throughout, taking down Ottawa on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across six spotless innings.

Kaleb Hill (1-2) took the loss for Ottawa, allowing eight runs - four earned - on nine hits over 3Ã¢..." innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (9-11) look to close out the series with a sweep Sunday, May 31, at 4 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.