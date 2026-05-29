Bird Dawgs Drop Game Three to Ottawa 11-5, Look to Bounce Back Friday
Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs jumped out to an early lead but watched it slip away as the Ottawa Titans spicked up 19 hits to pull away for an 11-5 victory Wednesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, evening the six-game series at one game apiece and dropping Down East to 7-11.
Ottawa broke the game open in the seventh, scoring four runs on an AJ Wright RBI double, two errors, and two wild pitches to push the lead to 7-2. The Titans added two more in the eighth on back-to-back RBI singles from Justin Fogel and Kaiden Cardoso to go up 9-2 before Trey Law singled in a run for Down East to cut it to 9-3.
Wright and Fogel each added RBI singles in the ninth to extend the lead to 11-3 before Jacob Corson capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to set the final at 11-5.
Drew Henderson (0-2) took the loss despite a strong outing, allowing just two earned runs on six hits over five innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
Dominic Puccetti (2-1) earned the win for Ottawa, allowing two runs on four hits over his start with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Bird Dawgs (7-11) look to bounce back in Game Four Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
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Down East Bird Dawgs on base
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