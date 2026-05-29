Bird Dawgs Drop Game Three to Ottawa 11-5, Look to Bounce Back Friday

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on base

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on base(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs jumped out to an early lead but watched it slip away as the Ottawa Titans spicked up 19 hits to pull away for an 11-5 victory Wednesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium, evening the six-game series at one game apiece and dropping Down East to 7-11.

Ottawa broke the game open in the seventh, scoring four runs on an AJ Wright RBI double, two errors, and two wild pitches to push the lead to 7-2. The Titans added two more in the eighth on back-to-back RBI singles from Justin Fogel and Kaiden Cardoso to go up 9-2 before Trey Law singled in a run for Down East to cut it to 9-3.

Wright and Fogel each added RBI singles in the ninth to extend the lead to 11-3 before Jacob Corson capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to set the final at 11-5.

Drew Henderson (0-2) took the loss despite a strong outing, allowing just two earned runs on six hits over five innings with five strikeouts and no walks.

Dominic Puccetti (2-1) earned the win for Ottawa, allowing two runs on four hits over his start with four strikeouts and three walks.

The Bird Dawgs (7-11) look to bounce back in Game Four Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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