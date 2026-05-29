Boomers Edged in Classic Pitcher's Duel

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Cole Cook and Maddox Long battled each other pitch-per-pitch as both starting pitchers hurled eight innings, but the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Washington Wild Things in the rubber game of the mid-week series at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers placed a runner in scoring position the first and again in the third but could not solve Long. Washington was able to put single tallies on the board in the fourth and fifth to nab a 2-0 lead against Cook, who finished the night with nine strikeouts. Schaumburg managed just one baserunner from the third into the eighth. Thomas DeBrower and Alec Craig drew back-to-back one out walks from Long. A groundout put the tying runs in scoring position and a wild pitch scored the lone run of the evening. Long was able to record the final out and the Boomers were unable to rally in the ninth.

Schaumburg was held to just three hits in the defeat as the top two pitching teams in the league backed up the stats. Cook allowed just the two runs on seven hits and did not walk a batter. Craig reached base twice and drew the 419th walk of his Schaumburg career, putting him one away from the all-time Frontier League lead.

Following the nine-game homestand the Boomers (12-6) hit the road for six straight beginning Friday night in Kentucky against the Florence Y'Alls. RHP Kyle Moore (1-0, 5.40) is slated to take the ball in the opener at 6:03pm. The team will return home for a weekend series beginning on June 5. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2026

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