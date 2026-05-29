Grizzlies Drop Series Finale to Otters

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Grizzlies fell short in an attempt to sweep the Otters on Thursday night, losing 8-2 at Arsenal BG Ballpark to settle for a two-games-to-one series win.

Xander Lovin (0-2) got the start in the final game of the homestand and was dealt the brunt of his damage on one big swing of the bat yet again. After allowing a run each in the first and third frames of his outing, Lovin was one strike away from a scoreless inning in the fourth. But a single and a walk set up T.J. Salvaggio for a three-run home run to left field, putting the Otters up 5-0.

Mark Shallenberger loudly responded to Evansville's homer, hitting a towering shot himself out of the stadium to right, with his Frontier League-best ninth long ball of the season getting the Grizzlies within 5-2.

But that was the only offense Gateway could muster against Evansville starter Ben Petschke (1-0), who finished with eight innings pitched, allowing just four hits to keep the Grizzlies quiet. The Otters also tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh off Jake Burcham to take an 8-2 lead, eventually winning by the same score.

After a 4-2 home stand featuring back-to-back series wins, the Grizzlies will embark on a six-game road trip beginning on Friday, May 29, in Joliet against the Slammers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.







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