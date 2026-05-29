Florence Drops Series in Extras

Published on May 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (9-9) blew a lead late to Lake Erie and fell 7-6 on a walkoff walk in extras. This marks the first series loss for Florence since the opening series in Evansville.

Zac Westcott took the hill for Florence, looking to rebound after a shaky start last week. Westcott rolled through the lineup through four innings, allowing just one hit. Unfortunately, Lake Erie tagged him in the fifth for five consecutive hits and four runs. Westcott ended with 4.1 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and leaving down 4-2.

For the second night in a row, Florence drew first blood on an RBI single from Brendan Bobo in the fourth that scored Tyler Shaneyfelt. The Y'alls loaded the bases in the fifth with nobody out, but could only scratch across an RBI groundout from Hank Zeisler to make it 2-0.

Down 4-2 in the seventh, Florence once again loaded the bases, with one away. Bobo was the first to capitalize with an RBI single to plate Kyle Harbison. Zade Richardson came through the damage with a three-run double down the left field line to give Florence a 6-4 lead.

Max Whitesell allowed a run in the eighth, but it was Florence who squandered a key opportunity for insurance when they had Dillon Baker on third and just one away. Aidan McEvoy came on in the ninth for the save opportunity but allowed a leadoff single. Pavin Parks was giving himself up for a sacrifice bunt, but McEvoy walked him to set up runners on first and second with nobody out. Florence used some tremendous bunt defense to snag the runner out at third, but a wild pitch moved Parks to third, and a sacrifice fly brought him home to tie the game 6-6.

In extras, Florence couldn't move their automatic runner in the top of the 10th, opening the door for Lake Erie. Chase Hopewell took the game down to inches with the bases loaded, two away, and a 3-2 count to Parks. After several fouls, Hopewell walked home the winning run to give Lake Erie the 7-6 walkoff win.

Florence heads back home to open a three-game series with the Schaumburg Boomers on Friday night. LHP Liam Alpern takes the ball for Florence on Wands & Wizards Night at Thomas More Stadium. The first pitch is set for 7:03 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.