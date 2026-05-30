Records Aplenty in Rout of Boomers

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (10-9) demolished the Schaumburg Boomers (12-7) 17-4 on Friday night.

Florence got on the board in the first inning after two quick outs, when Hank Zeisler roped a double in the gap and was brought home on an RBI single from Brendan Bobo. The run scored for Zeisler was the 196th run of his career with Florence and broke the Franchise Run Record that had stood since 2010. The Franchise Run Scored record is just one of many that Zeisler eyes to break this season.

The bottom of the third was a race to the bat rack for Florence, featuring nine runs on eight hits with five of them being extra-base hits. Brendan Bobo's three-run blast was the highlight of the inning, his team-high seventh of the season. Florence saw RBI hits from Dillon Baker, Jackson Tucker, and Tyler Shaneyfelt as well.

Liam Alpern made the start for Florence and received the most run support he has all season. Alpern looked solid through three innings, but once again had the wheels fall off after a turn through the order. Following a nine-run third inning from the offense, Alpern couldn't make it out of the fourth and ended with three innings with three runs on three hits, four walks, and five strikeouts.

Eddie Kaftan entered to relieve Alpern but didn't fare any better at first, bringing home all three of Alpern's inherited runners as well as one of his own. Up 10-4, Kaftan settled in and tossed four shutout innings, while collecting three strikeouts and ending his night with his first win of the season.

The offense jumped out to another big inning in the seventh when they brought home six more runs. Seven hits in the inning were capped off by Garrett Broussard's fifth hit of the night, a three-run bomb deep to left field for his second homer of the season. Broussard ended the night with a perfect 6-for-6 line and became the 13th player in Frontier League History to tally six hits in one game, a league record.

Florence and Schaumburg return for Grateful Dead Night on Saturday at Thomas More Stadium. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos grabs the ball for the Y'alls and is opposed by Schaumburg's RHP Ross Thompson. First pitch set for 6:36 PM ET and gates open at 5 PM.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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