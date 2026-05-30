Wild Things Get 7th Straight QS, Score 10 to Win Series Opener

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Behind another strong outing from Kobe Foster and their seventh-straight quality start, the Wild Things did plenty enough damage on the mound and at the plate to take the series opener in Avon, Ohio, 10-4 over the Lake Erie Crushers. The lead was as large as eight during the night.

Washington scored in the first three innings of the game, scoring on a balk in the first inning, on RBI from EJ Cumbo and Andrew Czech in the second plus an error bringing home two more in that frame and on a stolen base and error in the third with Caleb Ketchup scoring the sixth tally for the Wild Things.

Leading 6-0, Washington saw Lake Erie plate two in the third, one on a double play ball and another on an RBI double against Foster. That's all the Crushers would get against Washington's starter, who won his third decision in four starts this season. He went seven, allowed six hits and the two runs with a walk, a hit batter and three punchouts. Foster has now worked 25.2 innings this season and been hit for three runs.

Washington added a run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Antonio Monroy scoring Ketchup, who had three stolen bases in the win. Czech hit his seventh homer of the season to make it 8-2 in the seventh inning. It's the 94th homer of the career of Czech, now six back of a tie for second in Frontier League history. His two RBI tonight pull him within four of Hector Roa to tie the franchise record for RBI. He also walked once tonight on a three-hit night for the first baseman. The walk, his 15th of the year, puts him one away from tying Chris Sidick for the franchise walks record.

Cole Fowler hit a two-run, opposite-field homer in the ninth to pad Washington's lead to 10-2. Lake Erie got two unearned runs off Chad Coles in the ninth after an error allowed the game to continue with two outs in the bottom half of the final inning. Jack Brodsky had worked a scoreless eighth in relief of Foster.

Washington will send the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week in Hector Garcia to the hill tomorrow to seek a series win. Lake Erie will counter with righty Fraynel Nova. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at ForeFront Field.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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