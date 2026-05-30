Craig Sets Frontier League Record in Defeat

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - Alec Craig drew a pair of walks to become the Frontier League's all-time leader but the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 17-4 loss in the opener of a weekend series with the Florence Y'Alls in Kentucky on Friday night.

The Boomers had plenty of baserunners in the game, including Craig, who tied the mark with a first inning walk and set the record with a bases loaded free pass in the fourth, the 421st of his career, to surpass Eric Williams. Florence scored nine runs in the third to break open a 1-0 game. Schaumburg plated four in the fourth but could get no closer. Will Prater and Cole Nelson singled home runs in addition to Craig's record setting walk and a bases loaded walk to Myles Beale. The Y'Alls added six more in the seventh and one in the eighth to account for the final. Florence finished with 24 hits, the most ever allowed by the Boomers. Craig and Prater reached base three times in the contest with Prater tallying a pair of hits. Schaumburg walked nine times in the contest.

The series with Florence will continue on Saturday night at 5:36pm with RHP Ross Thompson (3-0, 3.66) facing his former team. Florence counters with LHP Jonaiker Villalobos (0-1, 6.00). The team will return home for a weekend series beginning on June 5. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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