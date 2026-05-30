Mud Monsters Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Brayden Collett, Activate Peter Bocchino from Injured List
Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brayden Collett and the activation of utility player Peter Bocchino from the 7-Day Injured List.
Bocchino was placed on the injured list on May 22. The Saugus, Massachusetts native has appeared at both designated hitter and first base for Mississippi after joining the club prior to the start of the 2026 season.
Collett joins the Mud Monsters after beginning his professional career in 2025 with the Great Falls Voyagers and Grand Junction Jackalopes of the Pioneer League. He reunites with Mud Monsters infielder AJ Fritz, who played alongside him on the 2025 Voyagers squad. Collett also appeared in a game for the Martinez Sturgeon of the Pecos League.
Across 31 appearances last season, the right-hander logged 42.1 innings out of the bullpen and recorded 54 strikeouts.
The Evans, Georgia native also brings extensive collegiate summer league experience from stops in the MLB Draft League, Coastal Plain League and Northwoods League. In 2024, Collett posted a 0.90 ERA and struck out 12 batters across 10.0 innings in eight appearances with the State College Spikes.
Before beginning his professional career, Collett was a two-sport athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, where he competed in both baseball and football before continuing his baseball career at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama.
Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026
- Bird Dawgs Erupt for Eight Unanswered Runs, Cruise to 12-6 Win and 3-1 Series Lead - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Otters Fall in First Sudden Death Game of 2026 - Evansville Otters
- Records Aplenty in Rout of Boomers - Florence Y'alls
- Craig Sets Frontier League Record in Defeat - Schaumburg Boomers
- Washington Strikes Early and Often in Series Opening Win over Lake Erie - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Get 7th Straight QS, Score 10 to Win Series Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Mud Monsters Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Brayden Collett, Activate Peter Bocchino from Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Wild Things Acquire OF EJ Cumbo, Sign and Activate D2 All-Time Hits Leader - Washington Wild Things
- World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to Appear at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field - Evansville Otters
- Capitales Sweep Midweek Series against Miners - Sussex County Miners
- Mississippi Held to One Run in Loss to Tri-City - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Offence Shines, Titans Bounce Back for Convincing Win - Ottawa Titans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Mud Monsters Stories
- Mud Monsters Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Brayden Collett, Activate Peter Bocchino from Injured List
- Mississippi Held to One Run in Loss to Tri-City
- Mud Monsters Activate Vicksburg Native Vantrel Reed
- From Gary to Pearl, the Story Keeps Moving
- Rose, Payne II Back Belton's Quality Start in 6-3 Victory