Mud Monsters Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Brayden Collett, Activate Peter Bocchino from Injured List

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brayden Collett and the activation of utility player Peter Bocchino from the 7-Day Injured List.

Bocchino was placed on the injured list on May 22. The Saugus, Massachusetts native has appeared at both designated hitter and first base for Mississippi after joining the club prior to the start of the 2026 season.

Collett joins the Mud Monsters after beginning his professional career in 2025 with the Great Falls Voyagers and Grand Junction Jackalopes of the Pioneer League. He reunites with Mud Monsters infielder AJ Fritz, who played alongside him on the 2025 Voyagers squad. Collett also appeared in a game for the Martinez Sturgeon of the Pecos League.

Across 31 appearances last season, the right-hander logged 42.1 innings out of the bullpen and recorded 54 strikeouts.

The Evans, Georgia native also brings extensive collegiate summer league experience from stops in the MLB Draft League, Coastal Plain League and Northwoods League. In 2024, Collett posted a 0.90 ERA and struck out 12 batters across 10.0 innings in eight appearances with the State College Spikes.

Before beginning his professional career, Collett was a two-sport athlete at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, where he competed in both baseball and football before continuing his baseball career at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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