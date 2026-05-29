World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to Appear at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







Evansville, Ind. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on the weekend of June 12-14, including one at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field in conjunction with the Evansville Otters' Flag Day game.

"We are very excited to have the Budweiser Clydesdales joining us on June 14," Otters General Manager Trevor Lakins said. "They are not only a piece of Budweiser's history but also mean a great deal to baseball fans in this part of the country with St. Louis' annual Opening Day traditions."

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field on June 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On the 14th, the "Gentle Giants," as they are often referred to, will we be available to view in the parking lot pregame and will participate in a lap around EVSC's Historic Bosse Field's warning track during the game.

The Clydesdales' appearance in Evansville is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800's. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands - or six feet - at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Grant's Farm in St. Louis, MO. They also may be viewed at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, MO.

Fans can take advantage of our $30 specialty 'Clydesdale Corner' ticket package, which includes one ticket inside field box picnic sections 1 and 2, where you'll have the best seat in the ballpark of the Budweiser Clydesdales entering and exiting the field. You'll also be served with a picnic featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, mac & cheese, chips, soda & water and a complimentary Otters hat. Click here to take advantage of this offer before seats run out!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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