Capitales Sweep Midweek Series against Miners

Published on May 29, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners wrapped up their 12-game road trip on Thursday night with an 11-2 loss to the Québec Capitales at Stade Canac. Québec completed the three-game sweep and improved its Frontier League-best record to 12-4.

Capitales starter Rafael Perdomo dominated on the mound, allowing two runs on just one hit and striking out five across his six innings of work.

The Miners entered the finale hoping to end their lengthy road swing on a positive note behind Billy Parsons, who made his fourth start of the season opposite Perdomo. Québec, however, broke the game open early and never looked back.

The Capitales struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Chavez Young drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0. One batter later, Kyle Crowl hit a sharp comebacker that Parsons couldn't handle, allowing two more runs to score.

Québec continued to pile on later in the inning as David Mendham blasted a grand slam over the right field wall, stretching the lead to 7-0. Parsons remained in the game but continued to run into trouble before Blayne Huter entered in relief with runners on second and third. Jordan Smith greeted the new pitcher with a two-run double to push the Capitales' advantage to 9-0.

Crowl's solo home run in the bottom of the third gave Québec a commanding 10-0 lead.

Sussex County scored its only runs on the night courtesy of Mahki Backstrom's two-run blast to right field in the top of the fourth inning.

The Capitales capped the scoring in the eighth when Young lined an RBI single into left field, collecting his second RBI of the night and extending the final margin to 11-2.

Québec finished off the victory behind strong pitching and timely hitting, securing its position atop the Frontier League.

The Miners now return home to Skylands Stadium for a weekend series against the Brockton Rox. First pitch for Friday night's game one matchup is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Buy tickets at tickets.sussexcountyminers.com. Fans can also watch Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.

Written by TJ Tomesco with Scott Davies







Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2026

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