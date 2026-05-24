May 24 Game at Ottawa Postponed to July 28

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sunday, May 24, game between the Sussex County Miners and Ottawa Titans has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and potential inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, July 28, at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The Miners continue their Canadian road trip with a three-game series against the Québec Capitales starting Tuesday, May 26, at 7:05 p.m. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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