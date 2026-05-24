Wild Things and Slammers Finale Washed out by Rain

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Sunday series finale between the Joliet Slammers and the Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to persistent inclement weather at and around the ballpark. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader, Saturday, June 27 at 5:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game (Sunday, May 24) can exchange their tickets through the Wild Things' ticket office for any remaining 2026 home game, based on availability. Fans can exchange their tickets with a Wild Things' ticket representative by calling 866-456-WILD or at the Ticket Return Box Office windows at EQT Park. Fans cannot exchange tickets online.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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