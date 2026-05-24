Wild Things and Slammers Finale Washed out by Rain
Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Sunday series finale between the Joliet Slammers and the Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to persistent inclement weather at and around the ballpark. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader, Saturday, June 27 at 5:05 p.m.
Fans with tickets for tonight's game (Sunday, May 24) can exchange their tickets through the Wild Things' ticket office for any remaining 2026 home game, based on availability. Fans can exchange their tickets with a Wild Things' ticket representative by calling 866-456-WILD or at the Ticket Return Box Office windows at EQT Park. Fans cannot exchange tickets online.
The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.
Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.
Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026
- Grizzlies Blitz Crushers, Win Weekend Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Offense Finds Success Late, Boomers Complete Sweep of Mississippi - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Wild Things and Slammers Finale Washed out by Rain - Washington Wild Things
- Otters Complete Six-Game Homestand Sweep - Evansville Otters
- Crushers Miss out on Early Chances, Drop Finale to Grizzlies - Lake Erie Crushers
- Thompson Pitches Boomers to Sweep - Schaumburg Boomers
- ThunderBolts Drop Tight Finale to Otters - Windy City ThunderBolts
- May 24 Game at Ottawa Postponed to July 28 - Sussex County Miners
- Titans and Miners Rained Out, Doubleheader July 28 - Ottawa Titans
- LHP Gage Bihm Activated off Injured List - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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