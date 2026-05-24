Otters Complete Six-Game Homestand Sweep

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (11-4) finish the homestand a perfect 6-0, sweeping the Windy City Thunderbolts (8-8) with a 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

After a 26 minute delay due to Sunday morning rain, Garret Simpson took the mound for the Otters, while Tyler Wehrle toed the rubber to start for the 'Bolts.

The Otters would strike first early on a Dennis Pierce RBI single that scored Sam Linscott after getting his first hit with Evansville earlier in the inning.

Wehrle would settle down while Garret Simpson started his outing with four scoreless innings.

The Otters would get some big insurance in the bottom of the fourth. Marcos Gonzalez singled and back-to-back walks would load the bases for T.J. Salvaggio, who put a charge into one and sent it into the gap to score all three runs, giving the Otters a 4-0 lead.

Windy City would start cutting into the deficit immediately, Michael Sandle driving in two in the top of the fifth.

Gonzalez brought in a fifth run in the bottom half of the frame and the 'Bolts got another in the sixth to make it 5-3.

Andrew Garcia threw another 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep his ERA at 0.00.

Meanwhile, Carsen Plumadore, who came in for Wehrle after suffering an injury on a comebacker, threw two scoreless innings. Mitchel Sampson and Tyler Davis would toss scoreless frames of their own, but the offense couldn't get it going late.

Junior Cerda would throw a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and get his third save of the season, as the Otters won their sixth straight game and are now 11-4, seven games over .500 and still in first place in the Central Division standings.

Evansville is back on the road for five games, starting on Tuesday against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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