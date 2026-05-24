ThunderBolts Drop Tight Finale to Otters

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The ThunderBolts couldn't get over the hump offensively Sunday as they fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Evansville Otters, who completed a three-game sweep at Bosse Field.

Evansville (11-4) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Linscott reached on a bunt single and stole second base. He scored on a Dennis Pierce base hit.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when the Otters loaded the bases on a single and two walks. With two outs, TJ Salvaggio cleared the bases with a three-run double.

The ThunderBolts (8-8) fought back. In the top of the fifth, Khyle Radcliffe walked and Spence Coffman singled. Both men scored on a Michael Sandle base hit, making it 4-2.

Evansville got one run back in the bottom of the frame, but the Bolts immediately responded. Carlos Pena led off the top of the sixth with a double off the wall. Jared Beebe followed with a walk and Oscar Serratos smashed a double into the left-center field gap, plating Pena and advancing Beebe to third. That put the tying run in scoring position with no outs, but the Evansville bullpen pitched out of further trouble in the sixth and didn't allow a threat over the final three innings.

Garret Simpson (1-1) picked up his first pro win with five innings, allowing two runs. Tyler Wehrle (1-1) took the loss. He allowed five runs over four-plus innings. Junior Cerda earned his third save.

The Bolts return home on Tuesday to start a three-game series with the Joliet Slammers. Ethan Smith (0-1, 6.46) gets the game one call for Windy City on the fourth School Day of the year at Ozinga Field. First pitch is slated for 10:35 AM and broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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