ThunderBolts Shut Down Mississippi

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Five ThunderBolts pitchers combined to throw a shutout as the Bolts beat the Mississippi Mud Monsters 3-0 at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Mud Monsters (6-6) had a strong scoring chance in the first inning when a pair of walks put two men on base with one out but Kevin Figueredo pitched out of trouble, then didn't get into any trouble the rest of the game. He retired eight straight batters, five on strikeouts, and didn't allow a hit until the fourth.

The ThunderBolts (8-5) broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. With one out, Michael Sandle doubled and Daryl Ruiz singled him home, making it 1-0.

That score held into the seventh inning, when James Dunlap started a rally with a walk. He advanced to third on a Josue Urdaneta double and both men scored on a Sandle base hit, extending the lead to 3-0.

Figueredo allowed only two hits over 5.2 innings and Carsen Plumadore followed with 1.1 scoreless frames. Mississippi made it interesting in the last two innings without picking up a hit. They brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth after a walk and a hit batter but stranded runners at second and third.

In the ninth, the Mud Monsters drew two walks and had another batter hit by a pitch, loading the bases with only one out. Zach Cameron got the next two batters out on the first pitch, though, wrapping up the shutout win.

Figueredo improved to 2-1 with the win and Hunter Belton (0-1) took the loss despite allowing only one run in five innings. Cameron picked up his first save.

The ThunderBolts hit the road next for a three-game series against the Evansville Otters. Game one from historic Bosse Field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT Friday evening with AJ Campbell (2-0, 2.45) starting for the Bolts. Broadcast information is available at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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