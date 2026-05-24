Offense Finds Success Late, Boomers Complete Sweep of Mississippi

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (6-9) avoided being shut out by Ross Thompson, but the late rally ultimately came up short as the Schaumburg Boomers (11-4) picked up a 5-3 victory to complete a three-game sweep.

Brian Williams got the start in the finale, his fourth of the season, as the Mud Monsters looked to salvage the series and avoid the sweep.

For the third straight game, Schaumburg jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Christian Fedko singled on an infield hit and, three pitches later on a 2-1 count, Myles Beale launched his second homer of the series, a two-run shot that made it 2-0.

After the first four men were retired in order, Samil De La Rosa lined a two-out single through the left side for Mississippi's first hit of the afternoon in the second inning but was later caught stealing to end the frame.

Schaumburg added another run in the second after a one-out single by Tony Livermore was followed by a walk to Alec Craig.

While facing Fedko, Williams attempted a pickoff move at second base on Livermore, but the throw sailed into center field and allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Fedko then lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the Boomers lead to 3-0.

In the third inning with two outs, Alex Calarco doubled to put another runner in scoring position. Taylor Freeman, the next batter, was initially called out on strikes by Brian Williams to seemingly end the inning, but the at-bat resumed after the home plate umpire ruled the pitch foul tipped.

Following the confusion, Freeman returned to the plate, worked the count full, and dunked a single into shallow center field to score Calarco and make it 4-0.

Williams bounced back with a 1-2-3 fourth inning but ran into trouble again in the fifth after allowing two runners to reach while crossing the 100-pitch mark. Tevis Payne II cut down his first would-be base stealer of the afternoon for the inning's second out before Connor Langrell entered in relief for his sixth appearance of the year.

Mississippi's finished after 4.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits while walking four and striking out two.

Langrell recorded the final out of the fifth and proceeded to shut down Schaumburg over the next two innings, finishing with 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball while striking out two. Payne II also erased another runner on the bases, recording his second caught stealing in as many innings.

Chris Barraza followed Langrell out of the bullpen in the eighth and allowed Schaumburg to score its fifth and final run of the day.

After managing just three hits through eight innings, two from Samil De La Rosa and one from Jack Holman, the Mud Monsters offense finally broke through in the ninth.

Slater Schield, Brayland Skinner, and Kyle Booker opened the inning with three consecutive singles, with Booker driving home Mississippi's first run of the game to both prevent the shutout and end Thompson's afternoon.

Left-hander Caleb Reidel entered in relief for Schaumburg and both runners moved into scoring position on a Travis Holt groundout. With one away, Holman grounded out to score Skinner before Kasten Furr added a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-3.

De La Rosa followed with his third hit of the afternoon to put two aboard, but a game-ending groundout sealed both the victory and series sweep for Schaumburg.

After twelve games on the road, the Mud Monsters now return home to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day matchup in Pearl against the Tri-City ValleyCats. The game will mark the first meeting in franchise history between the two clubs. Mississippi will wear patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with proceeds benefiting Children of Fallen Patriots courtesy of Pepsi. Postgame fireworks presented by Brown Bottling will also follow the contest. No starting pitchers have been announced for either side. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2026

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