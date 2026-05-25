Bird Dawgs Fall 9-8 in Heartbreaking Walk-Off, Drop Rubber Match to Florence

Published on May 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Tyler Blaum runs to first

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Tyler Blaum runs to first(Down East Bird Dawgs)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Down East Bird Dawgs rallied from a four-run deficit and took the lead in the tenth inning but could not hold on, falling 9-8 on a walk-off hit by pitch by Marcus Brodil in the bottom of the tenth at Thomas More Stadium Sunday afternoon, dropping the rubber match and the series to the Florence Y'alls.

Down East jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning following a 2ÃÂ½-hour rain delay, as Jacob Corson singled in a run and Ali LaPread followed with a two-run home run.

Florence tied it with one run in the second on a Zach Beadle double and two more in the third on a two-RBI double from Brendan Bobo to knot it at 3-3. The Y'alls took the lead for good - or so it seemed - in the fourth when Jackson Tucker launched a three-run home run and Brodil drove in a run on a bases-loaded hit by pitch to push Florence ahead 7-3.

The Bird Dawgs refused to quit, scoring a run in the seventh when Laboy scored on a dropped third strike before Tyler Blaum launched a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-6. Colby Backus tied it in the ninth on a wild pitch, and Blaum came through again in the tenth with an RBI single to give Down East an 8-7 lead.

Florence answered immediately in the bottom of the tenth as Hank Zeisler singled in the tying run before Brodil was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to plate the winning run and complete the walk-off.

Axel Andueza started for Down East, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 3Ã¢..." innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Jackson Grounds (1-1) took the loss, surrendering the winning run over 1Ã¢..." innings of relief.

Jonaiker Villalobos delivered a quality start for Florence, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Carter Hines (1-0) earned the win, allowing one unearned run in the tenth with two strikeouts.

The Bird Dawgs (5-10) return home for a six-game series against the Ottawa Titans, with the opener set for Tuesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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