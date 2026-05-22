Boomers Erupt for Eight in the Eighth to Complete Sweep, Bird Dawgs Fall 16-6

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound(Down East Bird Dawgs)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Down East Bird Dawgs jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead Thursday night but could not hold on as the Schaumburg Boomers rallied to score 12 unanswered runs, capping the comeback with an eight-run eighth inning to complete the series sweep with a 16-6 victory at Boomers Stadium.

Down East sent 10 batters to the plate in the first, plating four runs on six hits as Christian Adams, Colby Backus, and Ali LaPread each delivered RBI singles and Kalae Harrison added a sacrifice fly to stake the Bird Dawgs to a 4-0 lead.

Schaumburg chipped away with two runs in the second and one in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3 before taking the lead for good with three runs in the sixth on a two-RBI single from Kyle Fitzgerald and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Will Prater. Christian Fedko followed with a two-run single in the seventh to push the Boomers ahead 8-4.

Down East made one final push in the eighth when Trey Law scored on a wild pitch and Stephen DiTomaso tripled in a run to cut it to 8-6, but Schaumburg responded with a stunning eight-run bottom half of the inning, capped by an Anthony Calarco grand slam, to blow the game open at 16-6.

Spencer Johnston started for Down East, allowing three runs on 10 hits over 4Ã¢..." innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Jack Hagan (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits across 1Ã¢..." innings.

Derek Salata started for Schaumburg, allowing four runs on eight hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. Jacob Bell (1-0) earned the win with a clean inning of relief.

The Bird Dawgs (4-8) look to bounce back on the road against the Florence Y'alls Friday, May 22, with first pitch scheduled for 6:36 p.m. ET.

The Bird Dawgs (4-8) look to bounce back during a weekend series against the Florence Y'alls in Florence, KY on Friday, May 22 at 6:36 p.m.

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Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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