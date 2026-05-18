Miller-Green's Two-Homer Night Powers Bird Dawgs Past Jackals in Series Clincher

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs infielder Lyle Miller-Green circle the bases

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs infielder Lyle Miller-Green circle the bases(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Lyle Miller-Green delivered twice when it mattered most, clubbing two home runs, including the go-ahead shot in the seventh inning, as the Down East Bird Dawgs rallied past the New Jersey Jackals 8-6 Sunday afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium to win the series two games to one.

New Jersey jumped in front immediately when Felix Stevens launched his seventh home run of the season in the top of the first, but Adams answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half to tie it at 1-1. The Bird Dawgs then erupted for five runs in the second as Kalae Harrison hit a sacrifice fly before Corson and Miller-Green went back-to-back to push the lead to 6-1.

The Jackals clawed back in the fourth, scoring four runs on a hit by pitch, a two-RBI single from Dariel Gomez, and a run on a Down East error to cut the deficit to 6-5. Gustavo Sosa tied it with an RBI single in the sixth to knot it at 6-6 before Miller-Green silenced the comeback with his second home run of the night in the seventh to put Down East ahead for good at 8-6.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos started for Down East, going six innings and allowing six runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jackson Grounds (1-0) earned the win with a clean inning of relief, and Elian Almanzar recorded the hold before Tanner Duncan closed it out in the ninth facing just three batters to earn the save.

Jordy Luciano started for New Jersey, allowing six runs on five hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and four walks. Dosie Drakeford (1-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs over two innings.

The Bird Dawgs (4-5) hit the road to face the Schaumburg Boomers in a three-game series beginning Tuesday, May 19, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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