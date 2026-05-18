Otters Drop First Road Series in DH

Published on May 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind - The Evansville Otters (5-4) couldn't find enough run as they dropped both the suspended game from Saturday night and the second game on Sunday afternoon against the Florence Y'alls (4-5).

Game two of the series started on Saturday night, with both teams trading runs in the third inning to even the game at one apiece.

Florence took the lead in the third inning, but Jon Ponder's two-run home run in the rain gave Evansville the lead. Florence equalized again in the bottom half before the rain overwhelmed and forced the game to be suspended until Sunday.

Logan Brown hit a home run to start the Sunday portion of the game, but Florence's bats would go red hot.

The Y'alls scored two in the sixth, four in the seventh and four more in the eighth to put things out of reach for Evansville, taking the resumed game 13-6.

Game two started well for the Otters, with Dennis Pierce and Mark Black driving in runs in the first to give them an early 2-0 lead.

Brett Blomquist would spoil the fun, hitting a grand slam to put Florence up 4-2.

After some inaccuracy on the pitching side from Liam Alpern in the third inning, the Otters would tie the game on five walks and a wild pitch.

Hank Zeisler immediately responded with a two-run home run in the bottom half, giving Florence a 6-4 lead.

The Otters were shut down offensively from there, scoreless outings from Ahmad Harajli, Chase Hopewell and Aidan McEvoy keeping the lead theirs all the way until the end of the seven-inning contest.

Florence took the series and dropped Evansville to 0-4 in doubleheader games, the only four losses of the season thus far.

Evansville starts a six-game homestand on Tuesday with the first of three against the Gateway Grizzlies starting at 6:35 p.m. at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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