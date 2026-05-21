Otters, CenterPoint Energy Announce First Responder Fridays

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and CenterPoint Energy are excited to announce CenterPoint First Responder Fridays for every Friday home game in 2026.

This promotion helps recognize first responders of all kinds in our community, including members of local law enforcement like the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Department, the Evansville Fire Department, and more.

"First responders show up for our community every day, often in the same moments our crews are responding to storms, outages and other emergencies," said Mike Roeder, President of CenterPoint Energy Indiana. "First Responder Fridays is one of many ways we recognize the community members who keep Evansville safe, and we're proud to do it alongside the Otters."

Every Friday night home game, 50 local first responders will be given free tickets to the Otters home game. One local everyday hero will throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch, also sponsored by CenterPoint Energy, to honor him/her for their service and commitment to our community. The Otters will kick off CenterPoint First Responder Fridays tomorrow on Era's Night at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

"I am excited for the opportunity to pay it back to the first responders of Evansville," Otters General Manager said. "Part of our 'For The E' theme this year was a reinvigorated commitment to our community and I think this is a great way to honor that commitment."

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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