Otters, Grizzlies Unable to Play Series Middle Game

Published on May 20, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to wet field conditions Wednesday night, the Evansville Otters' series middle game against the Gateway Grizzlies has been postponed.

The field staff worked to prepare the outfield for the game, but excess rain throughout the day made conditions unplayable.

The teams will now play a doubleheader tomorrow evening, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT. The doubleheader will feature two 7-inning contests to close the midweek series.

All tickets from tonight's game can be redeemed at any future 2026 Otters regular season home game.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2026

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