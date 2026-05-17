Otters, Y'alls Rained out After Five

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







FLORENCE, Kent. - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Florence Saturday night, the Evansville Otters' series middle game against the Florence Y'alls has been postponed after five innings, the game tied at 3-3.

Jon Ponder's two run home run in the fifth gave Evansville a brief lead before Florence leveled the game at 3-3 shortly before the weather delay.

The teams will now play a doubleheader tomorrow, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT. The doubleheader will open with the conclusion of Saturday's game before a second game to conclude the weekend series.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

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