Grizzlies Use the Force, Win, 10-7, on Star Wars Night

Published on May 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies proved resilient on Saturday night, overcoming an early 4-0 deficit in a 10-7 victory over the Windy City Thunderbolts at Arsenal BG Ballpark, getting back to the .500 mark at 4-4 on the season.

Local product and Belleville, Illinois native Josh Dima made his professional debut on the mound for Gateway. The left-hander allowed six runs, four of which earned, in his three-inning outing, but the offense had his back. After Windy City scored four times in the first to take a 4-0 lead, Gateway matched the outburst with a four-spot of their own in the second inning. Cole Brannen's RBI double started the scoring and made it 4-1, and with two outs, Sawyer Smith muscled a three-run home run over the left field wall to knot things up at 4-4.

The Thunderbolts punched back with two more runs in the third inning, taking a 6-4 lead, but the Grizzlies were up to the comeback task again. Mark Shallenberger drilled a solo home run to right field to bring Gateway within a run at 6-5 after four innings. Then, in the fifth, they score two more and took the lead. Tate Wargo punctuated a string of three straight hits with an RBI single, and Otto Jones outran a potential double play with the bases loaded to make the score 7-6 Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Ty Good (1-0) locked things down on the mound. The first reliever out of the bullpen for Gateway gave them three scoreless innings without allowing a single hit after Windy City had collected eight hits in the first three frames.

Insurance came for the Grizzlies in the seventh and eighth innings, also with two outs. Brannen followed up his double earlier in the game with a two-run home run to right field, making the score 9-6, and after a Carlos Pena home run got Windy City a run closer, Dale Thomas' RBI single gave Gateway its tenth run of the night. The 10-7 cushion was more than enough for Sam Gardner, who earned his third save of the season by again striking out the side in the top of the ninth

The Grizzlies will go for the series win to close out their home stand on Sunday afternoon, with the rubber game against Windy City beginning at 1:05 p.m. CT. Alec Sparks will get the ball for Gateway, opposed by right-hander A.J. Campbell for the Thunderbolts.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2026

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