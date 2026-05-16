Grizzlies Take Second Straight Loss against Windy City

Published on May 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies struggled both at the plate and on the mound on Friday night against the Windy City ThunderBolts, as they were held to only four hits on offense while walking a season-high nine opposing batters in a 7-2 loss at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

For the third straight game, it was the Grizzlies scoring a run in the first to take an early lead, this time on a two-out RBI infield single by Dale Thomas to go ahead 1-0. Xander Lovin (0-1) was sharp early as well, allowing no hits and facing just one batter over the minimum through three innings.

But things went south in the middle frames. Windy City plated two runs in the fourth to go ahead for good on an RBI single by Victor Cerny and a sacrifice fly by James Dunlap, then scored three more runs in the fifth inning on RBI hits by Cerny and Daryl Ruiz. The ThunderBolts also plated two more runs in the sixth against Jack Hoeymans on a bases-loaded walk and another sac fly by Ruiz, giving him three RBIs on the night.

The Grizzlies' only other run came in the bottom of the sixth when Thomas reached on a two-out error by Dunlap at shortstop, allowing Sawyer Smith to score to make it 7-2, but that is as close as Gateway got in dropping their second straight game at home to fall to 3-4 on the season.

They will look again to bounce back on Saturday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Belleville, Illinois native and McKendree University alum Josh Dima will make his professional debut on the mound for the Grizzlies.







Frontier League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.